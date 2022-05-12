We're so used to hearing bad news these days, Berkshire County, that sometimes the good news stories squeak on by us before we even get a chance to notice them. That's why, every chance I get, I like to shine the spotlight and highlight an awesome story to hopefully turn your day around.

This incident just happened this past Monday, May 9th. Two rookie cops saved the life of a 3-month-old infant that had turned pale and was gasping for air. And they captured the harrowing incident on video through their bodycam footage.

According to a media statement from the Springfield Police Department, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 9th, Officers Christopher Charles and Luis Rodriguez, both of whom are recent 2021 graduates of the Springfield Police Academy, were working a detail assignment at an intersection when a frantic woman drove up screaming that her baby wasn’t breathing.

Officers immediately went to the vehicle and found the 3-month-old baby girl to be pale, choking, and gasping for air. Officer Rodriguez requested an ambulance while Officer Charles removed the baby from her car seat, placed her on his forearm, and patted her on the back to clear her airway.

After a short time, she began crying and spitting up a white liquid. Here's a look at the bodycam footage:

Thanks to Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood and the Springfield Police Department for releasing the bodycam footage. Superintendent Clapprood had this to say in the media statement:

I am so proud of these officers who immediately took action, kept their composure in a stressful situation and worked together to help this baby. Officers start every shift no knowing what they may face that day or how they may be able to make an impact, and I am thankful that they were in the right place at the right time to use their training to save a life.

After being transported to an area hospital for further evaluation, the baby was released from the hospital later that day, perfectly healthy and happy. We applaud the amazing efforts of these law enforcement officers.

Rookies or not, they handled the situation like seasoned professionals. Nice job, guys! For more on the story, check out the Springfield Police Department's website here.

