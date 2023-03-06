Western Massachusetts Police Sgt. Suspended For Pulling Gun On Fellow Cops

Boris Katsman

Every day I scratch my head and think, "What is going on in this crazy world of ours?" According to The Shoestring, a sergeant with a western Massachusetts Police Department has been suspended for 5 days without pay.

Sgt. James Bartolomei of the Holyoke Police Department allegedly drew his weapon and pointed at a police car containing two fellow police officers. The incident occurred back in September 2021.

The two officers in the police cruiser(both detectives) both claimed that Sgt. Bartolomei unholstered his weapon and pointed it at the front tire of their vehicle. Subsequently, the Holyoke Police Department launched an internal investigation into the incident.

Last week the Holyoke Police Department confirmed that Bartolomei's suspension was a direct result of a completed Internal Affairs investigation. The investigation findings were sustained by the administration of the department.

According to the police captain who headed the investigation, after conducting two interviews with Sgt. Bartolomei, numerous inconsistencies were found with his version of how the incident played out.

However, the investigation also found that there was no evidence of any officer being directly threatened or assaulted. I sincerely hope this whole thing gets ironed out and these fellow law officers can work together again.

Lord knows that nowadays you've got enough criminals pointing their weapons at you. You shouldn't have to worry about fellow officers exhibiting that sort of behavior too, right?

For much, much more on the story, I encourage you to check out The Shoestring's website here and read on.

