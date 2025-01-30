In Massachusetts, we all know there's no shortage of the varieties of restaurants to choose from. No matter what town, city, or what region of the state, it is always a popular choice when you're craving for some great Mexican food. And now with a new year, there is another great spot that is being called the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts.

The popular publication '5 Reasons To Visit' recently released their own list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state. So, where does that take us in Massachusetts?

What is the Best Mexican Restaurant in Massachusetts?

As you can tell from the title, this will take us out west to the Berkshires, to find the best Mexican restaurant in the Bay State. Up in the town of North Adams, you'll find the latest Mexican restaurant to receive plenty of acclaim, which is known as Casita Berkshires.

As stated by '5 Reasons To Visit', this North Adams spot has some amazing authentic Mexican cuisine and is certainly another spot to put on your must-try lists. Here's the full excerpt from the publication:

Casita Berkshires, located in the charming town of North Adams, Massachusetts, offers a vibrant and unforgettable dining experience that truly captures the essence of authentic Mexican cuisine. With a carefully curated menu that features homemade tortillas, an array of flavorful salsas, and only the freshest ingredients, every dish is thoughtfully crafted to satisfy your palate and leave you craving more. The casual yet lively atmosphere of the restaurant makes it an ideal spot for joyful family gatherings or an exciting night out with friends. Don’t miss their signature margaritas and an enticing selection of mouthwatering tapas that beautifully complement the main courses and elevate your dining experience. By choosing to dine at Casita Berkshires, you’re not just enjoying a delightful meal; you’re indulging in a memorable culinary journey that highlights the rich and vibrant traditions of Mexican flavors.

You can check out the full menu at Casita Berkshires at the link provided here. It's a pretty nice luxury that we have as many unique local eateries to choose from throughout the Bay State. More options for great Mexican food is always great to have. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images