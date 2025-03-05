There's been a shakeup in several retailers throughout Massachusetts recently. One particular western Massachusetts location of a certain popular retail chain will be undergoing a transformation as there has been a change in the retailer's ownership.

Locations of the popular retail chain, Big Lots, have been acquired by a couple different retailers recently. This took place after Big Lots filed for bankruptcy during the past year. Those retailers purchasing those locations were Burlington and and Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Upon Big Lots filing for bankruptcy, the company that had recently bought them, known as a Boston-based company called Gordon Brothers, announced the sale of 15 Massachusetts store leases that were still open as Big Lots. One of those is a western Massachusetts location that is in Pittsfield. According to recent reports, that Pittsfield location will become an Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Big Lots Pittsfield via Google Streetview Big Lots Pittsfield via Google Streetview loading...

As of now, there is one other Massachusetts Big Lots that is also becoming an Ollie's Bargain Outlet. That location is in Fitchburg. Reports also reveal that Burlington has only bought one Massachusetts Big Lots location, which is in Revere.

Based on Ollie's recently social media posts, it seems they've been opening plenty of new spots elsewhere as well...

So, it seems one of these locations will eventually be taking over what is still the Pittsfield Big Lots location, according to the recent report from 'Telegram.com' via 'USA Today Network'.

As far as Burlington goes. They already operate over 1,000 stores nationwide, including more than 20 in Massachusetts already.

