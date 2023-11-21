It is just about to be Thanksgiving, so by now, you've probably either thought of a date when to put up the holiday decorations, or perhaps you have even purchased a Christmas gift already (even if it was for yourself). But in Massachusetts, you don't have to travel far to get in the holiday spirit given the fact that one of the top most festive holiday towns in the U.S. is here in the Bay State.

In a new list of the top 20 most festive holiday towns in the U.S., there's a town in western Massachusetts that made their presence known on the list. The town has so much history tied to the holiday season that it's likely you will not-at-all be surprised that it wound up on this particular list.

What Western Massachusetts town ranks among the most festive holiday towns in the U.S.?

To find this town, you would need to travel to the south side of Berkshire County. There, you'll find a town known as Stockbridge, which is full of Christmas tradition and festive displays.

Stockbridge, MA showed up as the #18 spot on the list of the most festive holiday towns in the U.S. Here is what 'Sixt' had to say about Stockbridge earning its ranking on the list:

This Christmas town’s Main Street at Christmas festival inspired the Norman Rockwell “Main Street at Christmas” painting for a reason. Holiday pop-up delights, a marketplace stuffed full of gifts, decorated historic homes, and dazzling light shows are sure to put you in the holiday spirit. The Winterlights at Naumkeag and Children’s Holiday Sing Along at the Stockbridge Library Museum & Archives help celebrate the joyous season. The biggest annual event is always the reenactment of the Rockwell painting, which takes place at the close of the holiday weekend.

If you're on the western side of Massachusetts, or in the Berkshires for that matter, perhaps you're already well aware of the magic this small town brings to each and every holiday season. Make a trip over there if you're so inclined this holiday season to see just what all the hype is about for one of the most festive holiday towns in America.

