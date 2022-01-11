Western Massachusetts Victim ID’d In Officer Involved Shooting

Police officials have released the name of a man who died in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend, according to a media statement from the Hampden County District Attorney's Office.

The statement reports that on Sunday, January 9, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Springfield Police officers responded to the area of Liberty and Cass Streets for a report of a man who pulled a knife on a person.

Get our free mobile app

Law enforcement arrived and located someone who matched the description provided to police on the 100 block of Genesee Street. According to Springfield police, when the officers tried to investigate further, the suspect stabbed one of the officers in the face.

After being told multiple times to drop the weapon, the suspect attempted to charge the officers again. It was at that point when the officer who had been stabbed fired two shots from his service weapon.

The suspect was immediately given first aid then rushed to Baystate Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Also, the injured officer was transferred to Baystate for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, the victim has been identified as Mr. Orlando Taylor, 23, of Springfield. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office is conducting a use of force investigation.

The investigation will consist of assembling all available evidence, such as body-worn camera footage, any private video recording systems, witness statements, autopsy and toxicology reports, as well as 9-1-1 call and dispatch logs.

Results and findings from the use of force investigation will be released to the public into what led to a police officer’s use of deadly force, resulting in a death. The officer who was stabbed with serious injuries has since been released from the hospital and according to Springfield police, the officer has received numerous accolades during his 9-year tenure with the department for life-saving measures.

Both officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. For more info, visit the Hampden County District Attorney's website here.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.