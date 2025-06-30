Luckily, in Massachusetts, we happen to be surrounded by some of the most amazing local restaurants and eateries that exist throughout the state. You really can find almost any type of dish you're looking for if you look hard enough. So, what happens when you're craving a great burrito? Or, to be more specific, the absolute best burrito? It turns out, we found exactly where you can eat that.

Our friends at the popular food publication, 'Love Food', discovered each Mexican restaurant throughout the country where you can find the best burrito in every state. As someone who loves burritos at all times of the day, this is definitely something that piqued my interest right away. Based on user reviews, awards, and accolades, 'Love Food' was able to narrow down where you can find the best burrito in Massachusetts.

What Eatery Serves the Best Burrito in Massachusetts?

If you happen to find yourself in Hampden County, you may just want to head over to Westfield, MA. That is where you will find a spot that is now known for serving the best burrito in Massachusetts. It's at spot called Two Rivers Burrito Company.

It seems that even 'Yelp' agrees that Two Rivers Burrito Company serves the best burritos in Massachusetts. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why Two Rivers Burrito makes and serves the absolute best burritos in the state:

Since opening in 2013, Two Rivers Burrito has become a local favorite for fast, fresh burritos, bowls, and salads. Still proudly locally owned, it remains a staple in the community. The heart of the menu is built around four signature burritos, each packed with rice, black beans, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, and a drizzle of honey jalapeño sauce. You can choose your protein, but pulled chicken tends to be the crowd favorite.

As someone who constantly craves breakfast burritos, this is definitely a must-try spot! Just know that they're open Wednesday thru Friday from 11am to 7pm, and Saturday 10am to 2pm. You can order through their online menu provided here. Enjoy Massachusetts!

