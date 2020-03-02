We’ve Got More Post-Season Hoops Coverage On WSBS

We are YOUR home for local youth sports coverage all across the tri-state region as the next round of post-season play is under way with the Western Mass girls Division 4 semi-finals as The lee girls will take on Monson this afternoon at The Curry Hicks Cage in Amherst, Massachusetts. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 pm and the pre-game takes air at 4:50 pm. The Wildcats will try to pick up their 3rd consecutive victory as they are hoping to advance in the next round of playoff contention. Monson recently defeated Putnam in quarter finals play as they will attempt to derail Lee's winning streak.

6th seeded Monument Mountain will see action on the hardwood on Tuesday afternoon after they beat 3rd ranked Frontier last week at their home base in Great Barrington. The Spartans are hoping to advance in the next level of post-season play as they will play Sabis who squeaked past Mahar in the quarter finals. This Division 3 semi-final contest will also be played at The Curry Hicks Cage in Amherst and pre-game coverage is set for 4:50 pm with a 5 pm tip-off.

