We’ve Lost Another Music Legend: Don Everly Dies At 84

Rock music fans were stunned to learn of the passing of one of the pioneers of rock and roll, Don Everly of the Everly Brothers, this past Saturday at his home in Nashville. Don was 84 years old.

I was always a big fan of the Everly Brothers because my mom was. Growing up, no matter where we lived at the time, I would always hear the unmistakable harmonies of Don and Phil Everly sweeping through the house. Mom passed along her love of the Everly Brothers to me.

I just loved their sound from the very beginning. Their country-influenced rock and roll. The acoustic steel guitars. And, of course, those close, tight harmonies of brothers Phil and Don.

Get our free mobile app

And the music! Those hit singles have not diminished over time. "All I Have To Do Is Dream", "Cathy's Clown", "Wake Up Little Suzie", "Bye Bye Love", "Bird Dog", "(Till) I Kissed You", "Problems", "When Will I Be Loved", "Crying In The Rain", and the list goes on.

The duo broke up after a performance at Knott's Berry Farm in California in 1973 after Phil Everly smashed his guitar and walked off the stage leaving Don to finish the show solo. It was over a decade before the brothers would musically reunite.

The Everly Brothers are one of only a few acts inducted into two music halls of fame. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural class of 1986. Then, in 2001, they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Don himself was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame Museum in 2019.

Here's a great musical memory. The Everly Brothers performing "Cathy's Clown":

Here's another master class in harmony. "Wake Up Little Suzie":

Don Everly passed away in his home in Nashville on Saturday. As of yet, the cause of death has not been disclosed. The Everly Brothers were a major influence on many artists, ranging from the Beatles to Simon & Garfunkel. Don's brother Phil passed away back in 2014.

Hopefully, they're back together at this very moment, harmonizing in Heaven.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.