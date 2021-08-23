We’ve Lost Another Music Legend: Don Everly Dies At 84
Rock music fans were stunned to learn of the passing of one of the pioneers of rock and roll, Don Everly of the Everly Brothers, this past Saturday at his home in Nashville. Don was 84 years old.
I was always a big fan of the Everly Brothers because my mom was. Growing up, no matter where we lived at the time, I would always hear the unmistakable harmonies of Don and Phil Everly sweeping through the house. Mom passed along her love of the Everly Brothers to me.
I just loved their sound from the very beginning. Their country-influenced rock and roll. The acoustic steel guitars. And, of course, those close, tight harmonies of brothers Phil and Don.
And the music! Those hit singles have not diminished over time. "All I Have To Do Is Dream", "Cathy's Clown", "Wake Up Little Suzie", "Bye Bye Love", "Bird Dog", "(Till) I Kissed You", "Problems", "When Will I Be Loved", "Crying In The Rain", and the list goes on.
The duo broke up after a performance at Knott's Berry Farm in California in 1973 after Phil Everly smashed his guitar and walked off the stage leaving Don to finish the show solo. It was over a decade before the brothers would musically reunite.
The Everly Brothers are one of only a few acts inducted into two music halls of fame. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural class of 1986. Then, in 2001, they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Don himself was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame Museum in 2019.
Here's a great musical memory. The Everly Brothers performing "Cathy's Clown":
Here's another master class in harmony. "Wake Up Little Suzie":
Don Everly passed away in his home in Nashville on Saturday. As of yet, the cause of death has not been disclosed. The Everly Brothers were a major influence on many artists, ranging from the Beatles to Simon & Garfunkel. Don's brother Phil passed away back in 2014.
Hopefully, they're back together at this very moment, harmonizing in Heaven.