Cats are taking over TikTok with dabloons!

A new viral role-playing game on TikTok has captured the imaginations of cat lovers on the platform, all thanks to a made-up currency called dabloons.

What Are Dabloons? Are Dabloons Real?

Loosely based on the Spanish "doubloon" used back in the 16th century, dabloons are a fictional currency created on social media.

According to Know Your Meme, the dabloons trend began in 2021 when Instagram account @Catz.jpeg posted a meme of a black cat with an outstretched paw, captioned, "+4 dabloons."

The adorable photo reached peak popularity in October 2022, when it spilled over onto TikTok. Currently, the #dabloons hashtag has almost half a billion views on TikTok.

Now, the dabloons trend has transformed into a TikTok role-playing game in which TikTok users collect the fictional currency and then "spend it" on imaginary items.

TikTok Dabloons Trend Explained:

Users get dabloons when they come across a video or photo — posted to TikTok or any other social media platform — of a cat offering a certain amount of dabloons.

There's no specific way to track the amount of dabloons users collect. In fact, anyone can claim they have an infinite amount of dabloons — but that would spoil the fun of searching for dabloons cat memes online, wouldn't it?

To make a purchase using dabloons, the user must find a video or photo of a cat offering its stock of goods. These videos and photos are usually captioned, "Hello, traveler."

Users can also go into dabloons debt by overspending their dabloons — or even be robbed of their fake fortune.

In fact, the dabloons economy is currently in a tailspin with inflation and scams. Even the dabloon IRS has taken notice. Of course, it's all in good fun.