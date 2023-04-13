What Are the Absolute Warmest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts?

It finally feels like Spring weather in Massachusetts. And honestly, it almost feels like Summer-like weather can't be too far behind. At least for now, anyway. Today (Thursday, April 13th) was easily the warmest day so far in 2023. Temperatures climbed to mid-80s in parts of the Bay State. While there were certainly some warmer spots than others, what are the warmest cities and towns in Massachusetts traditionally?

As we're just about to the midpoint of April, we're definitely going to see similar warmer days and some that are even warmer ahead. Regardless of where you resides at in the Bay State, it's likely there is somewhere within your region that is just a little warmer than the rest of the cities or towns surrounding it. So, where are the warmest cities and towns throughout each region of Massachusetts?

According to the source, known as 'Current Results', we can break down these warmest towns throughout the state.

Cape Cod & Islands - Edgartown, MA (in Martha's Vineyard)

Edgartown, which is a part of Martha's Vineyard is a small town that has an annual temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit, which is warmer than any of the other towns within that coastal region.

Eastern MA - Brockton

You would need to go south of Boston, and into Plymouth County to find the warmest town in the eastern region of the state. Brockton has an average high of 62 degrees Fahrenheit.

Central MA - Westfield

In the central part of the Bay State, we head a little west of Springfield to the city of Westfield. There, they have an annual average high temperature of 61 degrees Fahrenheit.

Western MA - North Adams

As we travel into the Berkshires, the warmest town that you will find is in the northern area of Berkshire County. North Adams has an annual average temperature of 58 degrees Fahrenheit, albeit the coldest high temperature of any region.

So, now you know where the warmest spots are in each region throughout the state of Massachusetts. Also, if you're wondering what the record high temperature is in the state, that would be a scorching 107 degrees Fahrenheit, set back on August 2, 1975 in New Bedford.

Hopefully, we're on our way to more of these warm temperatures like we saw today throughout the Bay State. Of course, it's unlikely it will stay this way for too long. Enjoy it while you can, Massachusetts!

