What better activity for kids over vacation than skiing the Berkshires...

Ok the kids are on their winter vacation and you need some outdoor activities so they’re not just starring at their phones for a week. We are so lucky to be living in the Berkshires where there is plenty to do in the heat of summer or the brisk days of winter.

One of those great outdoor activities is skiing. The Berkshires has plenty of slops a short drive away with challenging trails for long-time skiers or beautiful blue and green trails that meander around the mountain, perfect for beginners and intermediate skiers.

It was my family’s tradition to go skiing on Christmas which was the highlight of the holidays. With snow expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the conditions might be perfect to get the family out on the slopes. There might be a wintery mix as well so make sure you check the updated conditions before you go.

The Berkshires has a number of local ski areas that can satisfy your need to hit the slopes and not drive hours before you can strap into your skis or snowboard.

Bousquet Ski Area in Pittsfield has almost 5 miles of slopes with 2 lifts. The elevation is 1,857 feet. A number of different daily ski passes are available on a limited basis and range from $21 to $42. Bousquet has been in operation since 1932. New ownership took over late last year and has plans for a number of upgrades from chairlifts to a new ski lodge. Click here for more information.

Jiminy Peak in Hancock is operating with 6.65 miles of trails and 7 lifts. The elevation is 2,375 feet. The average mid-week lift ticket will cost between $69 to $89. Click here for more information.

Berkshire East in Charlemont runs 4 lifts with just over 8 miles of trails. The elevation is 1,082 feet. There's a number of ticket pricing based on age and length of skiing preference. Click here for more information.

Ski Butternut in Great Barrington runs up to 6 lifts with 13.67 miles of trails. The elevation is 1,771 feet. Tickets based on age and mid-week or weekend tickets range from $20 to $65. Hours of operation on weekends are 8:15 am to 4 pm and 9 am to 4 pm during the week. Click here for more information.

There are a number of other ski areas within a short drive of the Berkshires. Lift, trail and pricing may vary from the numbers listed above. So don't hate on winter. Try skiing at one of these great local slopes.

