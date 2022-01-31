Slater and Marjo on Monday morning were discussing a co-worker's eating habits. Well, kind of; habits in terms of how bad it can smell. Nothing against this co-worker, it's just kind of amazing how often this person consumes foul smelling food.

To be honest, cruciferous vegetables, (which are extremely healthy for you), like broccoli and cauliflower almost always stink, even cold. Now, microwave those bad boys in the office and that will clear a room OUT.

Fresh broccoli isolated on white background Azure-Dragon loading...

SO, WHAT DO YOU DO ABOUT THE SMELLY FOOD PERSON AT WORK?

About ten years ago, I was really giving a co-worker a hard time about what he was eating. I mean, an everything bagel with vegetable cream cheese? Come on!

The point is, he snapped back at me and said that one should never judge someone's food, and he was right. It's just not polite, ever.

Grilled Fish Fillet svetlana foote loading...

BUT, what about...the pungent stuff?

Fish

Broccoli

Garlic

Onion

Vinegar

WE WANNA KNOW...

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.