What Do You Do About The Smelly Food Person At Work?
Slater and Marjo on Monday morning were discussing a co-worker's eating habits. Well, kind of; habits in terms of how bad it can smell. Nothing against this co-worker, it's just kind of amazing how often this person consumes foul smelling food.
To be honest, cruciferous vegetables, (which are extremely healthy for you), like broccoli and cauliflower almost always stink, even cold. Now, microwave those bad boys in the office and that will clear a room OUT.
SO, WHAT DO YOU DO ABOUT THE SMELLY FOOD PERSON AT WORK?
About ten years ago, I was really giving a co-worker a hard time about what he was eating. I mean, an everything bagel with vegetable cream cheese? Come on!
The point is, he snapped back at me and said that one should never judge someone's food, and he was right. It's just not polite, ever.
BUT, what about...the pungent stuff?
- Fish
- Broccoli
- Garlic
- Onion
- Vinegar
WE WANNA KNOW...
