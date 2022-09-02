It's a proven fact that the COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted all of our lives. Not just in the Berkshires but the entire world. A lot of businesses had to close down for months on end. Sometimes a year or even two! Events such as concerts, festivals, fairs, had to be postponed.

There is one particular event that I absolutely missed during the Pandemic and that would have to be the Adams Agricultural Fair. Which has taken place in the previous years at Bowe Field, 371 Old Columbia St. in Adams.

Destiny Charron (Ryan's Niece) Destiny Charron (Ryan's Niece) loading...

What did you enjoy in particular at the fair?

Well as pictured, The Demolition Derby of course! I've been attending the Demo Derby as long as I can remember going back to the early 2000s when my brother-in law (Daniel Charron God Rest His Soul) used to enter into the competition. My niece (Destiny Charron) (Dan's daughter) had the honor to follow her father's foot steps almost 18 years later in 2018 where she entered into the contest as a Rookie Driver!

Destiny Charron (Ryan's Niece) Destiny Charron (Ryan's Niece) loading...

Destiny ended up taking home a Trophy for 2nd Place in the entire competition as well as the award for Rookie Driver Of The Year!

attachment-39207110_2155080841374200_3396654953098379264_n Destiny Charron (Ryan's Niece) loading...

So what's the status on the Aggie Fair?

According to adams-agricultural-fair.org, the fair is currently cancelled for the 2022 season. However there is hope for a 2023 season. My only guess is as mentioned earlier, since the pandemic times have tough especially for sponsorships.

Have you missed the fair over the past few years? And what is your favorite activity at the fair? Let me know on our station app.

