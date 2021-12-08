What Is Baked, Brown, Tasty And Weighs A Whopping 850 Pounds?

Leave it to us who live in Massachusetts to think up this. Who would like to have a bite of this? Just in time for national brownie day and the holiday baking season.

What’s big, delicious & filled with cannabis? The cannabis company MariMed here in Massachusetts made a record-breaking cannabis-infused brownie in time for National Brownie Day on December 8th. A great way to celebrate the day.

The soft-baked brownie is believed to be the world’s largest THC-infused brownie ever made. The confection measures 3 feet wide by 3 feet long and 15 inches tall, weighs a whopping 850 pounds and contains 20,000mg of THC.

MariMed/Facebook

According to Guinness World Records, the World’s Largest Brownie, not infused, was created in 2013 and was 243 pounds. MariMed’s infused brownie will be 3x that – a whopping 850 pounds – and will contain 20,000 mg of THC including a whopping 1,344 eggs,250 pounds of sugar,212 pounds of butter, 81 pounds of flour, 2 pounds of baking powder,3pounds of salt, and 122 pounds of cocoa powder.

MariMeds headline says it's "for sale,"

It sounds like the company already has plans for it. It'll be divided up into smaller brownies, and distributed to medical marijuana patients in Massachusetts. The closest place for us here in the Berkshires is in Springfield. I see a lot of people getting munchies very soon!

