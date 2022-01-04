“What Is Living In The Berkshires Like For You? Survey of Berkshire Residents Underway…

A survey has been launched by Berkshire Benchmarks to gain input from Berkshire County residents to better understand “the issues facing us all” according to the Berkshire Benchmarks website.

According to the Berkshire Benchmarks Mission Statement posted on the .org site “Through the sharing practices, data, and analysis in a central location recognized and used by the region we will improve program, policy, and community investment decisions in the Berkshires.”

The title of the poster promoting the survey is “What Is Living In The Berkshires Like For You? The link has been posted on a number of Berkshire city and town websites to help promote participation among all Berkshire community residents. The survey is being conducted through SurveyMonkey and can be accessed by clicking on this SurveyMonkey LINK.

According to the SurveyMonkey landing page, the survey covers “economics, education, the environment, local government, health, housing, social environment, and transportation.” According to the site the survey is estimated to take about 20 minutes and they are offing an incentive to participate. You will be able to enter a drawing for one of 10 $50 gift cards once you complete the survey. The survey is open to Berkshire residents over 15 years old.

At first, you may find the survey a bit too probing into your personal life with questions about age, how you identify your race or origin, the number of household members, approximate gross income, etc. but those questions are common and critical elements of surveys to gain insight into the demographic breakdown of the data collected in the survey. SurveyMonkey assures that all responses will remain confidential. At no point do they ask for the name or address of those taking the survey. The survey will be live at this SurveyMonkey LINK until February 15th.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.