What Is Open & Closed In MA On July 4th? We Have The Scoop!

As America gets ready to celebrate it's 248th birthday, keep in mind, Independence Day will fall on a Thursday as a long weekend is amongst us, but please take some time and reflect on the freedoms we enjoy on a daily basis due to this celebration that has  been in existence since 1776.

Here is a list of what is CLOSED for this 4th of July throughout The Berkshires and The Bay State and our neighboring areas in Eastern New York and North Western Connecticut:

State, Federal and Municipal Offices

Public Libraries

Banks and Other Financial Institutions

Stock Market

There is NO mail delivery on Thursday

No BRTA bus service as the transit company will resume normal operations on Friday, July 5th.

Here is a list of what is OPEN on Independence Day:

Supermarkets will be open but hours may vary due to the holiday:

  • ALDI'S stores will be open, but most locations will offer limited hours.
  • Big Y: Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • BJ'S Wholesale Club: Stores will be open for business on July 4th
  • Stop & Shop will be in operation from morning until evening

Call your LOCAL pharmacy ahead of time if you need to pick up or refill a prescription. Reports indicate CVS and Walgreen's will be open for business on Thursday.

Liquor stores will be open. Please imbibe with moderation while consuming alcoholic beverages.

Retail stores including Target and Wal-Mart will be OPEN as stores will follow normal operating hours. Convenience stores will also be on their usual schedule for the holiday.

If your travels take you to Boston, The July 4th Fireworks Show takes place between 7 and 11 pm at The Hatch Memorial Shell located at 47 David Mugar Way in Massachusetts capital city. A suggestion: Arrive early as spots are claimed instantaneously during this presentation, but for many, it's worth the wait in more ways than one.

Locally, James Taylor will take center stage at Tanglewood on July 3rd and 4th as traffic delays will definitely impact your commute to "lovely" Lenox. You MUST arrive early and try to bring some ample time upon your exit as these steps will avoid any major inconveniences to drivers. Route 183 will see the brunt of this congestion. you have been warned!

BOTTOM LINE:  Happy Birthday America and to all: Have a safe and joyous holiday.

