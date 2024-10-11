What Is Open & Closed In MA On Monday, October 14th?

The reason why we put the date in question on the title of this article is because The Commonwealth of Massachusetts celebrates the 2nd Monday of October as "Indigenous People's Day" therefore dropping the traditional Columbus Day moniker, despite previous efforts to re-designate the holiday.

attachment-Indigenous People's Day loading...

(Photo image of Indigenous People courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

Although some states are STILL recognizing the day to acknowledge Columbus, who is responsible for the discovery of The United States of America, there are reservations to continue this policy, as the new title is looking to be etched on a permanent basis, but enough said on this particular and sensitive topic at hand.

I am writing to let you know what is open and closed in The Bay State and all across our tri-state region. Let's begin with what is available in our vicinity for this upcoming Monday.

Financial analyst Canva loading...

(Photo image of financial advisor courtesy of Canva)

There will be trading in my ol' hometown as The New York Stock Exchange is open for business on Wall Street.

Target in Greenland, New Hampshire, in 2019. Townsquare Media loading...

(Photo image of Target interior courtesy of Townsquare Media)

Most retail outlets and supermarkets, including Target will be available for those who need to do some shopping.

Women Sue Wal-Mart For Sexual Discrimination Getty Images loading...

(Photo of Wal-Mart exterior courtesy of Getty Images)

Wal-Mart will also open it's doors to serve their loyal customers on Monday

aged and worn liquor store sign with clouds smodj loading...

(Photo image of liquor store sign courtesy of smodi)

Liquor stores are also open, but check with the shop to make sure they are operating under normal hours.

Now for the closures:

US Mail Mailbox Ralf Geithe loading...

(Photo image of US Mailbox courtesy of Raif Geithe)

There will be NO mail delivery on Monday. Normal service resumes on Tuesday, October 15th. I say that "no mail is good mail"

ALL state, municipal offices and state courtrooms in our vicinity are CLOSED on Monday.

rmv pic loading...

(RMV sign courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

The RMV in Massachusetts and neighboring DMV branches in Connecticut are also taking the day off as they will also re-open on Tuesday morning.

Library2 loading...

(Library exterior courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

ALL public libraries and schools will have a long weekend until Tuesday, October 15th.

BRTA buses loading...

(BRTA buses courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

Is BRTA running on Monday? The answer is NO. There is no bus service scheduled on Monday. Normal operations will resume on the next day of business.

BOTTOM LINE: Boston marks Indigenous Peoples Day, along with over 20 other towns around The Commonwealth. Something you can think about here in Massachusetts as we still celebrate Columbus Day, depending on your location. If you are lucky enough to have Monday off, enjoy as a shortened work week is on the horizon.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.wbur.org/news/2024/10/09/massachusetts-closures-columbus-indigenous-peoples-day)

(Featured image photo courtesy of kai813)