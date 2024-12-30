What Is Open & Closed in MA On New Year’s Day

As we prepare to bid farewell for 2024, The New Year is just around the corner and Bay State residents should be aware of openings and closings in their neighborhood on January 1st. Keep in mind that most stores will close early on December 31st but some restaurants and bars would offer extended hours.

Without further ado here is what's closed as we bring in 2025:

ALL local, state and federal offices. Courts will NOT be in session on the 1st of the year

But wait, there's more on the horizon:

Schools will enjoy one extra day before classes resume on Thursday

There will be NO mail delivery

Wall Street takes a break from trading hence no activity at The New York stock Exchange

Banks will re-open on Thursday, January 2nd

Museums will NOT be open to the public

BRTA will NOT be operating in western Massachusetts on New Year's Day plus fixed route and paratransit services will cease operations by 8:30 pm on December 31st.

Retail businesses could be open but may have limited hours. Our suggestion is to call ahead of time before you head out and do some shopping. Cinemas (aka movie theaters) ski areas and convenience are scheduled to stay open this Wednesday.

Keep in mind, travel will increase in volume as The Massachusetts Department of Transportation urges drivers to minimize any distractions by devoting full attention to the road, obeying posted speed limits, staying off their cell phones and most importantly stay sober: Don't drink and drive.

Travelers should also be aware of those who are driving recklessly and show some courtesy to others sharing the road with you. This is a holiday where imbibing on alcohol is prevalent and if you see anyone being careless behind the wheel, pull over and report any incidents to law enforcement.

BOTTOM LINE: Let's all bring in The New Year on a positive note. Don't do anything stupid. Happy 2025 from all of us to all of you!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.iberkshires.com/story/40123/Holiday-Hours-Christmas-New-Year-s.html)