What is Open & Closed On Labor Day In MA

It is the last official weekend of summer and many Bay State residents are taking advantage of The Labor Day holiday weekend. A new month takes effect as the calendar shows this final moment of rest and relaxation began in the last few days of August. Those who are lucky to have a few days off are indulging in summertime activities before going back to their regular routine. Keep in mind, there are some closings to look out for and we have the latest information:

The following closures are in effect for Monday, September 2nd:

Banks, schools, libraries, local state and federal offices

There will be no mail delivery

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA) will not offer regular bus service. Offices will also be closed. Bus service will resume at 5:45 AM on Tuesday, September 3, and the Administrative Office will reopen at 8 AM.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) will also be closed. Normal operations will also resume on Tuesday morning.

There will be no trading on Wall Street as the stock market is closed on Labor Day.

There are some businesses that will remain open on Monday, however hours could be limited due to the holiday:

Most supermarkets, liquor stores, convenience stores and retail chains will accommodate customers on Monday.

Many restaurants and fast-food chains remain open for the upcoming holiday, but locally-owned eateries are typically closed. Our advice is to check with the individual restaurant.

BOTTOM LINE: Enjoy your last hurrah before fall sets in and most of all, stay safe and as Michael Conrad used to say on "Hill Street Blues": Be careful out there.

