What Is The Longest River In Massachusetts?

There is an awesome documentary on Netflix called "Earthstorm" which delves into natural disasters and its connection to climate change. I only bring this up because the episode on hurricanes mentions Hurricane Katrina's (2005) power and how it actually temporarily reversed the flow of the Mississippi River. Holy moly.

When I first moved to The Berkshires, one of the earliest memories was tubing down the Deerfield River. What a massively fun time. Sunshine, a tube, close friends, and beer. What could possibly go wrong? I soon realized that I'd made the right decision, leaving the Boston area for more nature and less people haha.

Living in Pittsfield, I quickly learned the controversy of and history of the Housatonic River, which is one of the state's longest rivers.

So, What Is Massachusetts' Longest River?

The Connecticut River.

Alison Bell Alison Bell loading...

Connecticut River Conservancy Facebook Connecticut River Conservancy Facebook loading...

The 406 mile long river is the longest in the New England area, and it flows through four states. It drains an area of about 11,260 square miles. Its watershed includes one Canadian province and 5 American states. -worldatlas.com

The other 4 longest rivers in Massachusetts, rounding out the top 5, so to speak, include The Housatonic River, The Merrimack River, The Deerfield River (mentioned earlier), and Boston's The Charles River.

Rivers add so much beauty to the world and are often used for boating, fishing and other adventures. River currents can also be very dangerous and being cautious is paramount for your safety.