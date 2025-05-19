What MA Men Are Doing The Most To Boost Their Dating Profiles

Here's something interesting to pass along to my fellow Massachusetts friends and neighbors. In an effort to make their dating profiles more appealing to a potential partner, men in Massachusetts are helping out those in need.

Earlier this year, the website DatingNews.com, conducted an interesting survey. DatingNews.com wanted to know how many men were turning to volunteer work in order to boost their romantic appeal.

To find the answer, DatingNews.com surveyed over 3,000 respondents and came up with some interesting results. For instance, in Massachusetts alone, 19% of men admit they have joined a charity to better their chances of scoring a date.

In terms of what charitable causes men in Massachusetts thought would make them look the best on social media, the top choice would be volunteering at some animal shelters.

To paraphrase DatingNews.com, apparently a lot of men bank on the fact that many potential partners would simply melt at the thought a cute little puppy or kitten being looked after by a caring guy.

The second choice for most popular charitable cause to volunteer at is a food pantry/soup kitchen. And #3 on the list of causes to boost your dating profile is wildlife causes and sanctuary volunteering.

Another interesting finding from the survey is this: 16% of men admit to exaggerating their volunteer work on a dating profile. Careful, guys, 68% consider it a major red flag if they found out you exaggerated your volunteer work on your dating profile.

There's lots more cool stuff to check from the survey. Check it out for yourself by visiting DatingNews.com's website here.

