What Motorists In MA Need To Know If A Police Car Stops Them

Massachusetts drivers pay heed: There is a time you will be stopped by a police officer or a state trooper while behind the wheel. Here are some tips you need to know to avoid any possible problems from escalating if this becomes reality during your journey on the road:

519572409 Chalabala loading...

First of all, when you see the flashing lights, pull over and STOP immediately because the more you prolong this, it will constitute a red flag for the officer in question. Move to the right side of the road at the first safe location.

driving car on highway, close up of hands on steering wheel anyaberkut loading...

It is also advisable to place your hands on the steering wheel, this way the police officer on duty will NOT feel threatened by the driver. Stay quiet as you have the right to remain silent beyond providing your name and address as per the patrolman's request. Keep in mind, getting upset could cause the police to overreact, or even arrest you.

Young woman showing her driver's license CursedSenses loading...

When asked, it is suggested that you provide your driver's license, registration, and proof of insurance. You are not legally obligated to provide identification in a general encounter with an officer, where no reasonable suspicion of criminal activity exists. If you feel you're being stopped unlawfully, the driver has the right to capture video of the said encounter. A recent ruling by the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision that allows for the right to secretly record police officers while they are on the job in public in Massachusetts.

Confused young man KatarzynaBialasiewicz loading...

The police officer in question has the authority to say "Do you know why I pulled you over?" Odds are they need to validate a legal reason for their actions. It is best not to ask though, at least not immediately.

A police office on the side of the road as he writes a ticket. aijohn784 loading...

The end result could result in either a warning or a ticket can be issued and that will lighten up your wallet in more ways than one. If the latter applies, you generally have the right to consult with an attorney or take the matter to traffic court which is a better option in saving more money.

shuttershock shuttershock loading...

BOTTOM LINE: Pay heed to all speed limits, drive carefully and Michael Conrad's words from "Hill St. Blues" apply once again: "BE CAREFUL OUT THERE"

(Featured image photo courtesy of seanfboggs)