What the Upcoming Crippling Ice Storm Means for New England

There's a massive ice storm threatening some 94 million people across several states, and New England is part of this powerful midweek storm. But how bad the hit could be depends on where you live.

Acording to the MSN website, this massive ice storm could easily cause chaos in the Midwest and Great Lakes with dangerous travel conditions, widespread power outages, and ice. Snow will be a part of this system as well, but it's the ice that's the scary part, as ice usually is.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring this Arctic air filled with humidity. It looks like it will hit Connecticut along the I-95 corridor into Rhode Island up to Boston, which will be hit with freezing rain that will eventually turn to regular rain, thank goodness.

The concern is the ice accumulation weighing down power lines and tree branches, so unless things change with this storm, that ice turning to rain between Connecticut and the Boston Metro area is good news.

Meanwhile, according to MSN, New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont should expect snow from this system and not the ice portion so much. Still, humidity means heavier snow that can weigh down powerlines, leading to possible outages.

According to WGME-TV, steady snowfall will be a part of our Thursday, with an average of around six inches of snow throughout Maine and New Hampshire. Do expect some freezing drizzle, too.

This storm is just the beginning of an active weather pattern that could bring even more winter storms in the coming days. AccuWeather’s long-range forecasters are monitoring two additional storms that could impact the same regions. The first is expected from Friday through the weekend, bringing more snow and ice to Northeast.

We're in New England, so we get it, and we know how to prepare because 'tis the season, and as always, shifts in storms are always possible.

