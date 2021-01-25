What To Expect From State’s Vaccine Rollout Phase 2

Adults over 65, teachers, grocery workers, and other Phase 2 groups are expected to be able to receive the vaccine by mid-February.

From a story reported on by WWLP/22 News Springfield, there’s been a feeling of frustration in Massachusetts, over the state leaving out older adults in Phase 1 and those with health conditions who could be most at risk of developing severe COVID-19 complications.

In Connecticut, they’ve already begun vaccinating seniors 75 and older. Seeing neighboring states’ different vaccine distribution strategies has made it confusing to follow.

Local public health leaders appreciate the increasing interest in the vaccine, but are asking for patience until the state can properly mass distribute doses of the vaccine to other high-risk groups.

Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer of Mercy Medical Center, had this to say:

At that point there will be an infrastructure of multiple sites where seniors, individuals with health conditions, and other members who are risk of compilations of COVID will be able to sign up for vaccination.

Dr. Roose went on to say there are many potential Phase 2 vaccination sites that are being discussed right now, including the clinic at Mercy Medical Center.

About 5-percent of Massachusetts residents have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. According to the CDC, just 1 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

For more on the story, please visit WWLP/22 News' website here and we thank them for the update.

