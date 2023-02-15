What Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Warmest February Day On Record?

Lovers of a mild winter here in Massachusetts are rejoicing as of late due to the recent unseasonable temperatures. Wednesday's temperature's are in mid 50's with similar weather in the extended forecast.

rain steaming away, falling on warm rooftops and cone trees with mild sunlight eduardo_almeida loading...

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine. High 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later in the day. High 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Friday: Rain early. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Morning high of 54F with temps falling sharply to near 30. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

The tail end of February into early March, however, looks to be a bit more wintry. I do. feel for the snow lovers, though. Ski resorts and other winter based economic drivers have suffered some this winter.

Boston's Hottest Day Evah? In February, Though?

A list of the highest temperatures ever recorded in the month of February in Boston, Massachusetts from 1893–2023. What's the hottest it has ever gotten in Boston in February? The hottest February temperature in Boston, Massachusetts history was 73 °F which occurred on February 24, 2017. -extremeweatherwatch.com