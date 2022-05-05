What Was Named The Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts by Condé Nast?

Massachusetts has plenty to offer when it comes to beautiful landscapes. From relaxing beach towns on Cape Cod to stunning skyline panoramas in Boston to the lush rolling hills of western Massachusetts.

The beauty that Massachusetts offers is enjoyed but not only residents, but tourists are a driving force in the state as well. According to MassVacation.com, in 2019 26.8 million domestic visitors made the Bay State their destination in addition to the 2.5 million international tourists we welcomed that year.

While there are plenty of landmarks for folks traveling around Massachusetts to choose from, there are some must not miss including the area the world-renowned travel brand Condé Nast named the most beautiful in the state.

To compile its list of The Most Beautiful Places in Every State, the travel publication polled its social media followers, did some of their own research, and came up with this list of the "must-see, must-visit" spots in each state.

While it's no a surprise to folks who live in the western part of the state, The Berkshires were named the most beautiful place in Massachusetts. Here's what they had to say about our little corner of the world.

The Berkshires have long been an escape for New York and Boston urbanites, and one visit to the region will make you fall in love as well. The hilly area happens to be one of the best places for fall foliage in the U.S., especially if you take in the views along the 63-mile Mohawk Trail—arguably the most picturesque drive in all of Massachusetts. Condé Nast

