Literally Millions of Lobsters are Moving to Canada from Maine

When you think of Maine, I'm sure a lot of things pop into your head, but one that always stands out is LOBSTER!

There's nothing like fresh Maine lobster, and that's one thing we New Englanders are beyond blessed with. Whether you're in Massachusetts or Connecticut, Maine lobster is fresh and ready for us like nowhere else in America.

Are you counting the days like I am for that first lobster roll during lobster roll season? Yes, even though you can get them now, the true lobster roll season, as I'm sure you know, is summer and fall.

YUM!

Now for the bad news.

According to The Weather Network website, the Gulf of Maine is warming up, and lobsters thrive in cooler waters.

LEARN MORE: When the Lobster You're Eating Isn't Actually Lobster

Enter Canada.

The Gulf of Maine is one of the fastest-warming ocean territories in the world, and that is causing lobsters to head north to Canada's cooler water.

It's actually a pretty serious situation because it's impacting fisheries in Maine and the country, for that matter.

According to the Everything About Canada Instagram post, lobster hauls have dropped to their lowest levels in 15 years. Marine life will adapt to climate change, and in this case, lobsters are packing it in for the Bay of Fundy, surrounded by New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and surrounding Atlantic waters

Warmer waters make lobsters more vulnerable to disease, reduce food availability, and lower survival rates for juveniles.

According to the Toronto Culture Instagram page, Maine produces 93% of all lobster in the United States. However, the annual catch has dropped from 50 million to 39 million since 2021.

The Gulf of Maine is heating up three times faster than other ocean waters, pushing lobsters into Canada’s cooler waters and reshaping the industry.

Brutal winter weather can have a bit of an impact as well. Also, the Trump tariffs could cripple Maine's lobster industry, just to add insult to injury.

According to the Maine Public Radio website, around $200 million worth of lobster is sent to Canada annually, processed, and then sent back to America and third markets.

WHAT IS MAINE DOING?

According to The Weather Network, officials around the state are supporting their lobster industry through grants.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

Buy lobster from Maine when you can, even when the prices increase.