What’s A Yellow Speed Limit Sign In Massachusetts Mean?

I can't help it, I'm a curious guy, and a staunch observer of the world around me. Things I find fascinating? Color coded stuff, road signs, anything infrastructure related I guess, lol.

The road is usually filled with white, yellow, blue, brown, green signs galore. I can only assume that people associate speed limit signs with being white, but what about yellow ones, and why doesn't it say "limit" sometimes?

The White: Regulatory Speed Limit Signs

Speed limit signage that includes black legend on a white background indicates the presence of a regulatory limit. These are speed limits that have a special speed regulation and has been established in accordance with the Massachusetts General Laws (MGL) c. 90 § 18 and the MassDOT Procedures for Speed Zoning.

The Yellow: Advisory Speeds

attachment-236026627_4847887031892641_5032332907145053611_n loading...

Advisory speed signs have a black legend on a yellow background and are used to supplement other warning signs of a condition that may require a reduction in operating speed, such as an approach to a sharp curve or winding road. Advisory speeds are not enforceable since their intent is to advise motorists of an appropriate speed, not regulate it. -mass.gov

Within the definition of the yellow sign, my next question was answered. Since it doesn't say "limit", it's not enforceable; however, I wouldn't be seen exceeding the speed by too much that what is displayed in yellow and black, I tell you! 🚘