What’s Leaving Netflix: February 2018
You know the basic math drill by now: Just as Netflix adds tons of new titles to their streaming library every month, so must they sacrifice dozens of others. It is the ritual. Unfortunately, that means several of your favorite movies and shows might be expiring from the Netflix library in February. So whether you’ve been procrastinating with a few overlooked films on that absurdly long queue of yours or you just want to revisit an old favorite before it’s gone (possibly for good), consider this your head’s up for next month’s departing titles.
February’s most notable expiring Netflix titles include two Tim Burton-produced stop-motion faves (you know the ones), a pair of Hannibal Buress stand-up specials, all seven seasons of Burn Notice (sorry, dad) and Jane Got a Gun (for all you Natalie Portman enthusiasts). Read on for the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month:
February 1
Brubaker
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone’s Hero
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
Magic City: Season 1-2
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
The Benchwarmers
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
February 2
A Ballerina’s Tale
February 3
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
February 5
Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
February 10
Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw
February 11
A Little Bit of Heaven
February 12
Honeymoon
February 14
Family Guy: Seasons 1-8
February 15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
Before I Go to Sleep
Burn Notice: Season 1-7
Christmas Belle
February 16
Our Last Tango
Save the Date
February 17
Freakonomics
February 19
An Idiot Abroad: Seasons 1-3
February 20
Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious
February 21
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
February 24
Jane Got a Gun
February 28
American Genius
Brain Games: Season 3-4
Cesar 911: Season 1
I Am Ali
Miami SWAT: Season 1
The Catch: Season 1