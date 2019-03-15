What’s New on Amazon Prime in April 2019

This April, Amazon Prime Video gets a whole bunch of new stuff. On the TV and originals side of things they’ll add new seasons of their hit police drama Bosch and the superhero comedy series The Tick. It’s getting some big 2018 movies too, most notably the hit horror film A Quiet Place and Jonah Hill’s well-reviewed directorial debut, Mid90s .

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Amazon in April 2019:

April 1

TV

Murder, She Wrote , Seasons 1-5

Movies

1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

Addams Family Values (1993)

An Invited Guest (1999)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blown Away (1994)

Case 39 (2009)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dragonslayer (2011)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

An Everlasting Piece (2000)

Everything Must Go (2010)

Foxfire (1996)

Funny About Love (1990)

Goldfinger (1964)

In a World... (2013)

Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)

Law of the Lawless (1964)

Liberty Stands Still (2002)

Little Monsters (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

Primal Fear (1996)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

Sharkwater Extinction (2018)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Stories We Tell (2012)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Minus Man (1999)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Up in Smoke (1978)

Up in the Air (2009)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

April 2

Movies

A Quiet Place (2018)

April 5

TV

* The Tick (Prime Original Series), Season 2

April 8

Movies

Finding Your Feet (2018)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

April 12

TV

* Bug Diaries (Prime Original Series), Season 1

* Diablo Guardian (Prime Original Series), Season 2

April 17

Movies

Overboard (2018)

April 18

Movies

Mid90s (2018)

April 19

TV

* Bosch (Prime Original Series), Season 5

April 21

Movies

Book Club (2018)

April 22

Movies

The Next Three Days (2010)

April 27

Movies

The Hole in the Ground (2018)

TV

Humans , Season 3

April 27

Movies

Welcome to the Rileys (2010)

April 29

Movies

Waiting for 'Superman' (2010)

April 30

TV

Vikings , Season 5