What’s Open And Closed In MA On Turkey Day

If you're looking to run to the grocery store for a last-second item, it's possible that your local shops could be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Why you ask? In Massachusetts "Blue Laws" dictate whether certain businesses can legally be open on holidays. Some businesses, like gas stations, restaurants and pharmacies, are allowed to be open on restricted holidays.

Let's dive in and see what is closed on Thursday:

Grocery stores including Price Chopper-Market 32, Stop & Shop, Big Y, Hannaford, Market Basket, Trader Joe's, Price Rite, Wegmans, and Whole Foods. A piece of advice: Get your holiday shopping done ahead of time.

For the first time in years, Walmart and Target are NOT open on Thanksgiving this year.

Under state law, Liquor stores are required to close on Thanksgiving Day.

Gas stations are among the few businesses that are allowed to be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Bay State. Pharmacies, like convenience stores, have the option of opening on Turkey Day.

Coffee lovers, don't worry: Dunkin and Starbucks are allowed to open in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving. However, some locations may close anyway. While restaurants are allowed to open on Thursday, many may opt to close to give employees the day off.

BOTTOM LINE: From all of us to all of you, have a Happy Turkey Day!

(Some information obtained in this article, courtesy of https://www.telegram.com/story/business/2024/11/26/grocery-stores-open-thanksgiving-massachusetts-2024-walmart-liquor-cvs-dunkin-starbucks/76478420007/)