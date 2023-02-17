What’s Open & Closed In MA On President’s Day

We take time to salute a pair of commanders-in-chief who made history in their accomplishments while serving their terms in The White House. George Washington, our 1st President has been deemed "The Father of Our Country" and graces one dollar bills nationwide. He was in office for 2 terms from 1789 to 1797 and did NOT call the White House home base as his successor, John Adams was the first president to occupy the coveted building in our nation's capital.

U.S. Civil War Comes To An End Getty Images loading...

Abraham Lincoln was our 16th President who served one term in office from 1861 until his assassination in 1865. The commander-in-chief who is on 5 dollar bills actually spent time in The Bay State as he was a guest speaker at the Whig convention that took place in Worcester back in 1848. He also made stops in New Bedford, Dedham, Lowell and Boston. There are no known appearances in the Berkshires during his tenure at The White House. Did you know that Lincoln's son, Robert Todd attended Harvard University in Cambridge.

$2 trillion stimulus package ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images loading...

On Monday, we pay homage to both of these historical figures who served our country in high fashion as President's Day commemorates their birthdays. This is rule of thumb on the 3rd Monday of the 2nd month and has been since 1968. Back in the good ol' days we used to get a pair of days off from school on both February 12th (Lincoln's birthday) and February 22nd (Washington's Birthday).

close up of a 'CLOSED' sign hanging in a window kai813 loading...

For some, it's an extra day off, but for others it's a regular workday (we do not have the luxury of enjoying a long weekend) as you should be aware of what's open and closed in The Berkshires and statewide on the 20th day of February.

BRTA - Facebook BRTA - Facebook loading...

Good news for BRTA riders: There WILL be bus service on Monday, but their administrative offices are closed. Restaurants, bars, convenience and retail stories plus most offices and businesses are operating on a normal schedule.

vectorplusb vectorplusb loading...

Federal, state and local offices are CLOSED. There will be NO trading at the stock market on Wall Street, banks and public libraries will re-open on Tuesday plus college and schools have the day off but most facilities will be on winter break for the upcoming week.

George Washington Monument at Public Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Sean Pavone loading...

BOTTOM LINE: Take some time and reflect on Washington and Lincoln's accomplishments as BOTH men have made their mark in history during their time in office.