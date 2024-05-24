What’s Open & Closed On Memorial Day In MA

In my calendar, the traditional Decoration Day will always be observed on May 30th. But in the past few decades, Memorial Day falls on the last Monday in May. Time needs to be taken so we can reflect on the men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us free in the good ol' USA.

The long weekend is also known as the unofficial start to summer. Weather wise, Saturday and Sunday look fantastic so you're sure to see some Bay State residents hit the beaches to usher in the season. it is not recommended on Monday since the forecast is calling for scattered showers statewide and temperatures will cool down, so plan accordingly.

If you are wondering what is closed on May 27th in Massachusetts, here is the rundown:

Federal offices, Federal courts, Post offices, State offices, all RMV locations, State courts, Municipal offices, Public schools, Banks and Libraries.

The New York Stock Exchange will take a break from trading on Wall Street

Retail stores will open with limited hours, supermarkets will run on normal schedules and liquor stores are scheduled to serve patrons beginning at 12 noon.

BRTA bus service resumes on Tuesday, May 28th with some routes on a limited schedule including route 14, The Pittsfield Southeast loop and route 21, which runs from Lee to Great Barrington. Route 921 (the Pittsfield-Great Barrington Express) will see more runs during the week, but fewer on weekends.

It is also advisable to attend a parade on Monday to show your support for our military.

In Great Barrington, participants will assemble at Dresser Avenue by no later than 10:15 before the 11 am start which continues to Town Hall.

The VFW will the host a Community Day picnic at 1pm. the public is invited to attend this all-important community get-together.

In West Stockbridge, a 9 am ceremony will be held on Monday at the War Memorial in front of Town Hall. The Memorial Day Parade commences at 9:45 a.m. at Town Hall and ends at the Congregational Church.

Ceremonies begin on Monday at 11 a.m. at both town cemeteries in Stockbridge. Residents are asked to meet at the Congregational Church at 10:45 a.m. Transportation will be available. The parade begins at 12:15 p.m. on Main Street. One half hour later, a memorial program will be held at 12:45 p.m. at the Congregational Church with guest speakers and music.

Pittsfield's annual Memorial Day Procession begins at 9 a.m. on Monday. The procession begins on North Street, then heads north to Wahconah Street to the Pittsfield Cemetery.

Lenox will hold their parade on Monday at 8 a.m. at Walker Street and proceeds to St. Vincent De Paul Church for a Mass honoring deceased and living veterans at 8:30 a.m. The parade resumes through the village ending at Veterans Memorial Park.

Lee's parade starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, goes through Main Street, followed by a ceremony at the Fairmount Cemetery at Greylock Street. The yearly event is sponsored by the town’s VFW.

Egremont will begin their parade on Monday, starting at 12 p.m. at the South Egremont Fire Station, proceeding to the Village Green, with a final stop at the Fire Station. 12 noon Memorial Day remembrance service takes place on Sunday, May 26th at the Otis Veteran’s Memorial in front of the Town Library.

Up north, The American Legion will host Williamstown's annual parade which kicks off at 10 am. Participants assemble at the corner of Spring and Latham Streets and the event continues up Spring Street, Route 2, ending at Field Park.

A noontime Memorial Day remembrance service takes place on Sunday, May 26th, at the Otis Veteran’s Memorial in front of the Town Library.

BOTTOM LINE: This is the TRUE meaning of Memorial Day as your support and attendance is encouraged. Those who gave ALL will NEVER be forgotten and salute the men and women, past and present regarding their service to our country.

(some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.wbur.com, www.google.com plus https://theberkshireedge.com/memorial-day-events-in-berkshire-county/)