What’s Open & Closed On X-Mas Day In MA

Are you ready for the holidays? here is a fun statistic: Christmas comes on a Wednesday this year, sticking the yuletide fun in the middle of the week. If you're lucky, maybe that means a few extra days off to extend the festivities.

To add to the celebration, December 25th is also the first night of Hanukkah this year. This will be the 9th time since 1900 The Festival Of Lights has begun on either the 24th or 25th.

Here's the list of what is closed on Christmas Day and on the 1st day of Hanukkah all across The Commonwealth:

Rumor has it that Perry Mason and his crew will enjoy the day off as well. Why you ask?

Because Federal and State Offices, Federal and State courts and ALL Municipal Offices will NOT operate on Wednesday.

Plus these halls will be empty for the rest of 2024 as public schools, colleges and universities will hold no classes until after The New Year.

The RMV (Registry Of Motor Vehicles) is closed. Normal hours will resume on Thursday, December 26th.

Libraries are also closed all day Wednesday

There will no trading at The New York Stock Exchange. The next bell commences on the day after.

.There will be NO mail delivery. Postal operations resume on the next day.

Banks are closed, though most ATMs will remain available for transactions.

A reminder get all your shopping done by Tuesday as retail stores will NOT be open on Christmas Day.

Liquor stores are also closed on Wednesday.

Supermarkets are closed, but some convenience stores will be open to accommodate last minute customers who need something in a pinch.

All BRTA fixed route or paratransit bus services will NOT operate on December 25th to observe the Christmas holiday. The administrative office at 1 Columbus Avenue will also be closed on December 24th (Christmas Eve) For more information, call 1-800-292-BRTA, extension 1.

BOTTOM LINE: Plan accordingly, get your holiday shopping done as early as possible and have yourself a Merry Christmas and a joyous Hanukkah.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.wbur.org/news/2024/12/20/massachusetts-christmas-2024-open-closed)