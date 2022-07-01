What’s Open & Closed In Massachusetts On This 4th Of July

As America gets ready to celebrate it's 246th birthday, keep in mind, Independence Day will fall on a Monday as a three day weekend is amongst us, but please take some time and reflect on the freedoms we enjoy on a daily basis due to this Independence Day celebration that has been in existence since 1776.

Here is a list of what is CLOSED for this 4th of July throughout The Berkshires and The Bay State and our neighboring areas in Eastern New York and North Western Connecticut

State, Federal and Municipal Offices

Public Libraries

Banks and Other Financial Institutions

Stock Market

There is NO mail delivery on Monday

No BRTA bus service as the transit company will resume normal operations on Tuesday.

Here is a list of what is OPEN on Independence Day:

Supermarkets, convenience stores and liquor stores will be available so you can get those last-minute items for your outdoor cookout. Please imbibe with moderation while consuming alcoholic beverages.

Retail Stores will be OPEN as per the owner of said establishment

Call your LOCAL pharmacy ahead of time if you need to pick up or refill a prescription

Fireworks Oleksii Sagitov loading...

If your travels take you to Boston, The July 4th fireworks show takes place between 7 and 11 pm at The Hatch memorial Shell located at 47 David Mugar Way. Arrive early as spots are claimed instantaneously during this presentation, but for many, it's worth the wait in more ways than one.

SEAN PENN J/P HRO GALA: A Gala Dinner to Benefit J/P Haitian Relief Organization and a Coalition of Disaster Relief Organizations Getty Images for for J/P HRO Gal loading...

Locally, James Taylor will take center stage at Tanglewood this weekend as traffic delays will definitely impact your commute to "lovely" Lenox. Arrive early to avoid any major inconveniences.

Whatever the case, Happy Birthday America and to all: Have a safe and joyous holiday.