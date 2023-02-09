Anyone who's ever had the worry and trepidation over having to place a parent or grandparent into a nursing facility or currently has a family member in one now may find this news a little troubling and/or frustrating.

Thanks to a Massachusetts Department of Public Health mandate that went into effect in the spring of 2022, hundreds of elderly residents will end up being displaced from their long-term care facility. Troubling, right?

MassLive reports the mandate(which went into effect in May 2022) limited the capacity of nursing facility residents to two per bedroom. Great idea, but unfortunately, cutting down the number of residents has led to financial hardships for some long-term care facilities.

Those financial hardships mean that some facilities that housed three to four residents per room in the past will have to close. The end result means approximately 300 elderly residents will now have to move out and hopefully find placement elsewhere.

On Monday, February 6, Northeast Health Group, controllers of four long-term care nursing facilities in Western Massachusetts, filed a notice of intent to close on June 6, according to the Mass Department of Public Health.

None of the four facilities set to close on June 6th are in Berkshire County, but who's to say what the future holds for other long-term care facilities with this state mandate now in effect?

The four facilities that are set to close are:

Chapin Center in Springfield

Governor's Center in Westfield

Willimansett Center East in Chicopee

Willimansett Center West also in Chicopee

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the displaced residents and their families. Here's hoping that everyone finds a new place to call home soon. For more on the story, visit MassLive's website here.

