What’s This? Massachusetts’ Most Haunted House Is For Sale

Hey, Massachusetts residents, are you currently house hunting? Perhaps you're looking for an upgrade on your current domicile or maybe you're moving and you need some new digs?

Would you mind living in a mansion? I guess a better question would be: Would you mind living in a haunted mansion? If you wouldn't mind a scare or two, you're in luck, because one of the most famous haunted houses in the world is up for sale!

This is a building that has been featured on such venerable TV shows such as Ghost Adventures and Ghost Hunters, so it obviously has quite the spooky reputation. As a matter of fact, it ranks as the 2nd most haunted home in New England!

The S.K. Pierce Mansion (and it's storied history) in Gardner, Massachusetts can be yours for the asking price of just a little over a cool million. I know, right? I was thinking the same thing. The price all by itself is scary.

But if you really think about it, $1,200,000 for a newly-renovated mansion is almost a steal! Plus, most of the furniture comes with it, making for an even bigger deal. I tell ya, if I could afford it, I would definitely snatch it up.

Think of the profit you could make if you turned it into an Airbnb, or something along those lines. Lovers of all things paranormal would be flocking to your front door just looking for an overnight or weekend stay.

And the real estate listing does not shy away from the haunted aspects and details of the structure, either. According to the listing on the LAER Realty Partners website:

This legendary 7 bed, 3.5 bath Victorian masterpiece spans 3 full floors of historic grandeur and chilling intrigue....Whether you envision hosting haunted tours, overnight stays, or exclusive one of a kind retreats, the possibilities are as endless as the stories held within these walls.

A quick history of the S.K. Pierce Mansion sums up all you need to know. In 1875, a wealthy business owner has the mansion built as a dream home for his wife who sadly dies just weeks after they move in.

Later, during the Great Depression, the youngest son of the original owner, turned the mansion into a boarding house where all sorts of debauchery including prostitution, gambling, and possibly murder took place.

Eventually, the owner lost the mansion in a game of poker. The new owner allowed him to stay and live in the basement where he died a few years later. He wasn't the only one, though. Several other family members passed away in the mansion.

Several rooms (including the basement) in the structure are said to be haunted. Here's your chance to find out by picking it up for a (relatively inexpensive) song. Check out the listing by visiting LAER Realty's website here.

