When Is It Officially “Fall” In The Berkshires?

We usually can't just say it's Fall just by looking at the calendar right? It's that time of year where wind down summer and prepare for cooler weather. Leaves being to change color and fall from trees. Personally, I do get disappointed when summer comes to an end because I feel as though there wasn't of time for all hot weather related activates that I had planned.

Although, there are some fall activities that I do look forward to every year. Football season ramping back up for an example. Any fun activities I enjoy are cruising around the Berkshires and just looking at the awesome color changes. Of course we can't one of my favorite holidays in the Fall. Halloween!

My favorite thing about Halloween like anyone else is candy. However, nowadays I like to throw some popcorn, soda, and a horror film in the mix. "Halloween Ends" definitely pumped up for the film's release this fall. Also can't forget "Hocus Pocus 2" coming exclusively to Disney Plus. Did you know some of the best horror movies were filmed in Massachusetts? We'll get into that topic on a later article.

To top off the season of fall, we cannot forget "Apple Cider." I usually can't resist going to a local farmer's market or just a store in general and not purchase a pack of cider donuts along with some delicious Apple Cider. Of course if I really want to celebrate, I'll usually pickup a 6-Pack of Angry Orchards. They just seem to taste better in the Fall.

So what is your way of telling it's "Fall" in the Berkshires? Let us know on our station app.

