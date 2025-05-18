When the New England Lobster Roll You’re Eating Isn’t Actually Lobster

Another reason to absolutely love living in New England is our proximity to the best lobster on the planet.

There's nothing like mouthwatering, melt-in-your-mouth Maine lobster, and when it comes to lobster roll season, forking over the big bucks, usually around $30 for one roll, is relatively easy, even if you only treat yourself a couple of times for the season.

However, even in New England, you may still need to be slightly leery.

Basically, if the price feels too good to be true, then chances are it most absolutely is not really Lobster. Lobster is never inexpensive, so besides the taste, the price is a huge red flag.

Lobsters vs Langostinos

According to the Tasting Table website, it's most likely not traditional lobster if the price is relatively inexpensive. While your roll may be listed as lobster on the menu and likely tastes delicious, the dish is probably made with langostinos.

According to the Seafood Source website, langostinos are technically a species of lobster and part of the family. However, they're more closely related to crabs rather than the beautiful, mouthwatering Maine crustaceans.

Langostinos come from Chile, look like small, stubby lobsters, and are a bit tougher in texture. It's usually chain seafood restaurants or places that don't want to spend the money on the real deal that tend to market langostino as lobster in appetizers, snacks, and sandwiches, while offering it cheaper than traditional lobster.

Lobster vs Langoustines

Meanwhile, here's a fun fact for you.

According to Bon Appétit, luxury chefs consider langoustines (also called Norway lobster) to be even tastier than Maine lobster, because the meat is much more delicate.

You'll pay a premium for these, but most likely, chefs won't hide them under lobster on the menu.

