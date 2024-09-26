When Will MA Receive It’s 1st “Plowable” Snowfall?

There will be no doubt it will snow again in Massachusetts as some parts of the Commonwealth will receive a healthy dose and we can attest to that here in the beautiful Berkshires. How is this determined? It all depends upon your proximity to the ocean and the storm track during the winter.

Statistics show the earliest first snowfall occurred within Massachusetts on October 10, 1979, and it's hard to believe that our capital city of Boston became the hardest hit by this round of foul weather. Most snowfalls within the state arrive during the months of November and December. there is about a 3 hour difference between Boston and the Berkshires but conditions can vary from one place to another as plenty of inland areas in between can see their first flakes fly in a matter of time.

The latest first snowfall took place not too long ago when the COVID-19 pandemic dominated the news. December 5th heralded the very first snowfall in our state during the 2020 winter season, a date that is not quite abnormal, but it delayed it's arrival in more ways than one.

Some more fun facts include our forecast called for snow every other day and that occurred in the winter of 2015 as a total of 108 inches fell from the skies above in The Bay State and the lowest readings occurred in the winter of 1973 as some locations only received 6 inches for the season. (I'm sure The Berkshires went over that threshold way back when)

So what do you think? Are we going to get socked this winter or is a mild winter in store for us? Your guess is as good as mine. On a positive note, we won't have to deal with oppressive humidity that has plagued the state and surrounding areas for weeks.

BOTTOM LINE: The best advice I can give you is that even though we are months away from this subject at hand, but this is New England and we can sum this up in 2 words: "BE PREPARED".

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of the web site, www.AZAnimals.com and from our sister station in New Bedford, MA https://wbsm.com/when-massachusetts-can-expect-its-first-snow/)

