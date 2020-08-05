When Will Power be Restored?

The Berkshires were hit hard yesterday when Tropical Storm Isaias made a visit throughout the county and surrounding areas. Over 250,000 residents and businesses throughout the state of Massachusetts were affected by the storm.

According to MassLive.com the Berkshires and Hilltowns were the hardest hit areas. Here at WSBS we experienced several power surges and the weather even affected getting the Red Sox/Rays game on the air on time.

Of course the big question is when the power is going to be restored. With so many residents affected throughout the state it could days for power to be fully restored. In the same MassLive.com article, Eversource spokeswoman, Priscilla Ress had the following to say regarding power restoration:

“It will be a multi-day response to get the power on, to replace all the equipment that has been broken and damaged by trees. One of the additional challenges is we are working in a pandemic. We are adhering to safety precautions."

The MassLive.com article also states that National Grid has 1,987 crew members and contractors working on the outages after bringing in a number of people from other states.

So there isn't a perfect timeline for power restoration especially when you take into account all of the businesses and residents that have been affected across the state along with current COVID-19 conditions, downed power lines, blocked roads due to fallen trees and debris etc. Right now we just have to be patient.

Residents are asked to call their electric companies at 800-465-1212 for National Grid and 800-286-2000 for Eversource to report downed wires. If they feel if there is an immediate danger, residents should call 911.