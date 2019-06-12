Where Can I Listen To Game 7 Tonight?

As you know today's Red Sox/Rangers game has been moved up to an afternoon slot with the first pitch at 4:05 p.m. and a 3:05 p.m. pregame start. By the way you'll be able to listen to that game on 860 AM and 94.1 FM only. This has been done so fans can enjoy Game 7 of the NHL championship series between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues which gets under way at 8:00 p.m.

If you happen to be in central Berkshire County or in the Northern Berkshires this evening, you'll be able to listen to Game 7 on our sister station AM1420 WBEC out of Pittsfield and AM1230 WNAW out of North Adams.

Boston fans are thrilled and are showing admiration toward Bruins captain Zdeno Chara since he has made a quick return after being struck in the face with a puck and knocked out during Game 4. The Bruins last won the Stanley Cup in 2011. St. Louis has never won it. Go Bruins!