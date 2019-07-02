Where Can I See Fireworks This Thursday?

The Fourth of July is almost here and folks are gearing up for parades (you can catch WSBS in the Pittsfield Parade beginning at 10 a.m.), picnics and gatherings with family and friends. One question we get asked each year is "Where can I see fireworks on July 4?" Well, we have some options for you.

If you are going to be in Pittsfield this Thursday, you can view fireworks following the Pittsfield Suns/North Shore Navigators baseball game at Wahconah Park.

In Lenox, James Taylor, will be performing his annual Independence Day concert at Tanglewood (this is one of two shows as he will be performing on July 3 as well) beginning at 8 p.m. After the concert, there will be a fireworks display.

If you find yourself in North County on July 4, you can check out the fireworks display at Joe Wolfe Field in North Adams following the Steeplecats/Vermont Mountaineers baseball game. The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:30.

If you want more fireworks, you have an opportunity on Friday evening, July 5 as the Rotary Club of Salisbury will light up Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, CT. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the fireworks display taking stage at approximately 9:15.

If we missed any firework display locations, email us at fun@wsbs.com and we will add those locations to this page. Remember to stay safe, have fun and happy 4th.