Where Can You Get “The BEST Burger” In MA? We’ve Got The Answer

Bay State residents are pondering this all-important question: Who serves the best burger statewide?

Inquiring minds would like to now the answer (present company included) as I have officially boycotted the realm of fast-food due to health related matters, so my option is to get a freshly cooked hamburger (well-done please) at an establishment that will comply with my request.

Statistic show these three locations are top choices to get one of America's favorite staples made to your satisfaction. In our immediate area, you will have to head out east on I-90 to fulfill that obligation. Let's hit the road and find out where you can indulge:

At third place: The Fix Burger Bar with three locations in Worcester, Leominster and Marlboro. Where else can you choose to add one of 36 toppings to decorate your dream sandwich. It sounds delicious, but moderation is always the key to anything. For a complete list of offerings, log on to their web site by going here.

Runner-up: Tessie's Bar and Kitchen in Walpole and Waltham (just outside of Boston) They serve up one of the very best burgers in The Commonwealth, and they also want to preserve history as they build new outlets. Tessie’s is committed to the revitalization of business districts of small towns often using old materials repurposed in the building of their restaurants. The ambience is also a guaranteed point scorer. More information on their fine fare is available by heading over to their web site.

And at the top of this list: Lewis's Bar and Grill on Central Street in Norwood. This place has HISTORY. They’ve been operating since 1939 as they maintain their goal in serving good food to good neighbors and those neighbors (and extended neighbors who have been traveling here for years) who have been loving their burgers for generations. For more information, check out their web site on-line.

BOTTOM LINE: After reading this article, I bet you have a craving for a burger and fries. Now that's what I call a "no-brainer!"

