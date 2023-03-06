I guess I'll start with the whole horn honking thing... Yeah, you can't just blast your horn to say hello to a buddy walking down the street in Massachusetts.

No person operating a motor vehicle shall sound a bell, horn or other device, nor in any manner operate such motor vehicle so as to make a harsh, objectionable or unreasonable noise.-malegislature.gov

Your vehicle's horn's purpose.

In actuality, your vehicle is equipped with a horn solely to alert others of imminent danger, and, only when your vehicle is IN motion, kind of a bummer, eh?

Alert another vehicle that may be about to hit you.

Alert a pedestrian of danger by an oncoming vehicle.

Alert someone else of a changing traffic signal.

Obviously excessive horn honking is just one form of road rage. The others?

Illegal passing

Tailgating (following too closely)

Brake checking

Screaming/Yelling

Erratic driving in general

My father, Boston area native, was a terrible road rager at times. Call it generational or whatever, but it used to really make me uncomfortable lol. It's really not cool, but it's rampant!

You'd think being in the cold Northeast part of the country, Massachusetts would be number one on the road rage list; but the Bay State is not number one. You know who is?

Utah!

Really? Yes.

Where Does Massachusetts Rank On The Road Rage List?

15. Still in the top half, according to forbes.com. States like Pennsylvania, Texas, and Florida are in the bottom half. The state with the kindest drivers? North Dakota!

