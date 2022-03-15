‘Which Of These 5 Pittsfield Restaurants Do You Want Back?’ Part III
Hopefully, the COVID-19 pandemic is really actually over now, or at least endemic at this point, right? Restaurants were hard hit these last two years and some even closed for good.
Pittsfield, MA was not spared as a lot of the city's eateries might be gone for good, but maybe not! Just because some of the following restaurants are closed doesn't mean they won't come back to life. Maybe as the same or maybe as something else...
In response to the previous post's Facebook thread, I've decided to list another five once-popular Pittsfield restaurants for you guys to vote on.
WE WANNA KNOW...
WHICH OF THESE 5 PITTSFIELD RESTAURANTS WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE COME BACK TO LIFE? (POLL AT THE END).
1. RED LOBSTER (MERRILL RD)
Where the 99 Restaurant is now once stood a Red Lobster.
2. MRS. MURPHY'S CHOWDER HOUSE (UPPER NORTH ST)
Where Dunkin' on the Lanesborough line is now once stood Mrs. Murphy's Chowder House.
3. THE BUSY BEE (WEST ST./ALLENDALE)
4. SUB 'N BEEF (NORTH ST)
5. BABA LOUIE'S (DEPOT ST)
