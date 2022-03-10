Hopefully, the COVID-19 pandemic is really actually over now, or at least endemic at this point, right? Restaurants were hard hit these last two years and some even closed for good.

Pittsfield, MA was not spared as a lot of the city's eateries might be gone for good, but maybe not! Just because some of the following restaurants are closed doesn't mean they won't come back to life. Maybe as the same or maybe as something else...

1. TAHITI RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE (WAHCONAH ST.)

Citing staffing shortages, Tahiti made an announcement via Facebook in May of 2021 that they would close.

2. PORTSMITT'S LAKEWAY RESTAURANT (PECK'S RD.)

Another victim of the pandemic, Portsmitt's closed on Oct. 31, 2020. The building has been for sale since and has drawn some interest as of late.

3. CAFE REVA (TYLER ST.)

Closing for good in the summer of 2013, Cafe Reva was a hugely popular spot. Although Aura runs "Naturally Catering and Takeout" out of Berkshire Mountain Bakery, Cafe Reva is way missed.

4. FRIEND'S GRILLE (SEYMOUR ST.)

Their last Facebook post was in March of 2020 when the pandemic forced a takeout-only policy in Massachusetts.

5. THAT'S A WRAP (FENN ST.)

After 13 years in business, some on Tyler St., That's A Wrap Cafe closed in November of 2021.

