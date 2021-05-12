Great Barrington's town elections took place yesterday. The only contested race on the ballot consisted of three town residents competing for a pair of open seats on the Selectboard.

The candidates selected to Select Board included Garfield Reed with 619 votes and Eric Gabriel with 649. Incumbent Kate Burke was seeking a third term but fell shy with 599 votes. There were 295 blanks and 10 write-ins.

Residents were also asked to vote on one ballot question which was the following:

Shall the Town of Great Barrington be allowed to exempt from the provisions of Proposition Two & One-half, so called, the amounts required to pay for the bond issued in order to pay the cost of building improvements to the Police Station and the construction of public restrooms; and for the payment of all other costs incidental and related thereto.

The ballot question passed as 598 residents voted yes while 353 voted no. There were 145 blanks.

In the unopposed races:

Michael Owen Wise resumes as Moderator (835 votes)

Peter Stanton resumes his role on Board of Health (790 votes)

Both Buddy Atwood (698 votes) and John Broderick Jr. (734 votes) continue on in their Constable roles.

G. Patrick Hollenbeck resumes as Library Trustee (760 votes)

Pedro Pachano stays on the Planning Board (743 votes)

Both Stephen McAllister (734 votes) and Madonna Meagher (719 votes) resume their Zoning Board of Appeals roles.

Mary Akers resumes her role for Housing Authority (1 for 2 years) with 764 votes

John Grognan remains in his Housing Authority role (1 for 4 years) with 758 votes.

There was a total of 6,645 registered voters. Out of those 1,086 voted which means 16.8% voted in Tuesday's town election.

(Note: These are the unofficial results)

