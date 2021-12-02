While Arresting Western Mass. Man On One Charge, Cops Hit Jackpot
Disproving the old adage, sometimes crime DOES pay--for the good guys! While serving an arrest warrant for kidnapping charges, police walked away a whole lot more including drugs, ammunition, and cash.
Western Mass News reports a man from West Springfield was arrested for a warrant Tuesday morning based on a North Adams Police Department investigation.
Jeremiah Ahearn, 25 years old, was arrested shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Springfield Police by members of several law enforcement agencies and various task forces.
Ahearn had an outstanding warrant on a charge of kidnapping for extortion out of Northern Berkshire District Court when he was arrested in his car Tuesday. Inside Ahearn's vehicle, police recovered over 20 grams of marijuana and approximately $1,000 in cash.
Police also recovered a backpack from inside the vehicle. Inside the backpack was more than 360 rounds of ammunition, a 30 round high capacity magazine, and a 15 round high capacity magazine.
Jeremiah Ahearn is facing a litany of charges:
- 2 Counts Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Devic
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
- Possession of Ammunition Without Firearms Identification Card
- Operating a Motor Vehicle With a Suspended License
- Arrest Warrant for Kidnapping for Extortion from the Northern Berkshire District Court
If Ahearn is found guilty on all possession and distribution charges, plus everything else, he could be sent away for a long time. For more on the story, check out Western Mass News' website here.