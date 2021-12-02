While Arresting Western Mass. Man On One Charge, Cops Hit Jackpot

Disproving the old adage, sometimes crime DOES pay--for the good guys! While serving an arrest warrant for kidnapping charges, police walked away a whole lot more including drugs, ammunition, and cash.

Western Mass News reports a man from West Springfield was arrested for a warrant Tuesday morning based on a North Adams Police Department investigation.

Jeremiah Ahearn, 25 years old, was arrested shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Springfield Police by members of several law enforcement agencies and various task forces.

Ahearn had an outstanding warrant on a charge of kidnapping for extortion out of Northern Berkshire District Court when he was arrested in his car Tuesday. Inside Ahearn's vehicle, police recovered over 20 grams of marijuana and approximately $1,000 in cash.

Police also recovered a backpack from inside the vehicle. Inside the backpack was more than 360 rounds of ammunition, a 30 round high capacity magazine, and a 15 round high capacity magazine.

Jeremiah Ahearn is facing a litany of charges:

2 Counts Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Devic

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Possession of Ammunition Without Firearms Identification Card

Operating a Motor Vehicle With a Suspended License

Arrest Warrant for Kidnapping for Extortion from the Northern Berkshire District Court

If Ahearn is found guilty on all possession and distribution charges, plus everything else, he could be sent away for a long time. For more on the story, check out Western Mass News' website here.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

